Continuum Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $773.35 (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $773.35 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Continuum Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

