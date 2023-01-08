Contrasting PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) & Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyPid has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Quoin Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 PolyPid 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and PolyPid, as provided by MarketBeat.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,106.90%. PolyPid has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,281.58%. Given PolyPid’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Quoin Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A -1,295.41% -207.84% PolyPid N/A -193.77% -128.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and PolyPid’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$21.46 million N/A N/A PolyPid N/A N/A -$42.60 million ($2.43) -0.31

Summary

Quoin Pharmaceuticals beats PolyPid on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. The company also offers three other pipeline products in development, which are also targeting rare skin diseases, including epidermolysis bullosa, Netherton Syndrome, and Scleroderma. Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Ashburn, Virginia.

About PolyPid

(Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.