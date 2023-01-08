Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Critical Review

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Core Scientific has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Core Scientific and StoneCo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $544.48 million 0.05 -$32.50 million N/A N/A StoneCo $894.07 million 3.25 -$251.79 million ($0.85) -10.93

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Core Scientific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StoneCo.

25.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of StoneCo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A -8.58% -2.58% StoneCo -15.73% 2.48% 0.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Core Scientific and StoneCo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 7 3 0 2.30 StoneCo 0 5 4 0 2.44

Core Scientific presently has a consensus price target of 6.28, suggesting a potential upside of 8,864.29%. StoneCo has a consensus price target of $15.56, suggesting a potential upside of 67.44%. Given Core Scientific’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than StoneCo.

Summary

StoneCo beats Core Scientific on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Scientific

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc. operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. The company owns and operates computer equipment that is used to process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks in exchange for transaction processing fees rewarded in digital currency assets, commonly referred to as mining; and datacenter facilities to provide colocation and hosting services for distributed ledger technology, also commonly known as blockchain. It also develops blockchain-based platforms and applications, including infrastructure management, security technologies, mining optimization, and recordkeeping. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About StoneCo

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2021, the company served approximately 1,766,100 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands. StoneCo Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of HR Holdings, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.