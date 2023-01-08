Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Rimini Street accounts for 0.6% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rimini Street

In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 9,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $37,356.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 16,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $61,721.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 9,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $37,356.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,148 shares in the company, valued at $633,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,966 shares of company stock valued at $112,750. Corporate insiders own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rimini Street Price Performance

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Rimini Street from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of RMNI stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 229,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,432. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 116.89% and a net margin of 18.20%. Analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Rimini Street

(Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.