Covestro AG to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Covestro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Covestro’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covestro’s FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.
Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Covestro had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion.
Covestro Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. Covestro has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Covestro Company Profile
Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.
