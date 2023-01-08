Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 700 ($8.43) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.75) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.19) to GBX 625 ($7.53) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.43) target price on Glencore in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.71) target price on Glencore in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.75) target price on Glencore in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 604.17 ($7.28).

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 525.90 ($6.34) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 571.90 ($6.89). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 534.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 491.18. The firm has a market cap of £67.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.16.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

