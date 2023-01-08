Critical Comparison: VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) vs. Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN)

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) and Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for VectivBio and Enzon Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VectivBio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

VectivBio currently has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 166.22%. Given VectivBio’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe VectivBio is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectivBio N/A N/A -$87.01 million N/A N/A Enzon Pharmaceuticals $700,000.00 N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares VectivBio and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than VectivBio.

Volatility & Risk

VectivBio has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VectivBio and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectivBio N/A N/A N/A Enzon Pharmaceuticals N/A -20.25% -1.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of VectivBio shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of VectivBio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VectivBio beats Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VectivBio

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy. The company is also developing apraglutide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with steroid-refractory gastrointestinal acute versus host disease (aGvHD). The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

