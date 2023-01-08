Crypterium Reaches 1-Day Volume of $426,245.66 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and $426,245.66 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.24 or 0.00432397 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.41 or 0.01466576 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,173.07 or 0.30541016 BTC.

Crypterium was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,800,282 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,206,306 tokens. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

