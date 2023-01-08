CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CVS Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.51) to GBX 2,300 ($27.71) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get CVS Group alerts:

CVS Group Price Performance

CVSGF opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. CVS Group has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.