DAO Maker (DAO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $102.37 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00004734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $102.37 million and $1.52 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,608,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

