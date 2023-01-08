Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Position Raised by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,066,000 after acquiring an additional 240,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,101,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.91.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Shares of DRI stock opened at $146.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $150.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,376,486 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

