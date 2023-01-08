DARTH (DAH) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DARTH (DAH) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, DARTH has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. DARTH has a market cap of $638.29 million and $1.48 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DARTH token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DARTH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00432775 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.30 or 0.01463104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.54 or 0.30567489 BTC.

DARTH Profile

DARTH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. The official website for DARTH is darth.finance. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09. The official message board for DARTH is darth383-000apy.medium.com.

DARTH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.19624564 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DARTH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DARTH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DARTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DARTH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.