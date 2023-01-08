Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Barclays

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.44.

DCPH opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $22.26.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 177.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. Equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,166 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,080,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 168,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 105,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,311,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,264,000 after purchasing an additional 112,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

