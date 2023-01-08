DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Cap of $985,581.42

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $985,581.42 and approximately $2,715.02 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00110413 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00204413 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00059913 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00040031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000291 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,886,131 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.