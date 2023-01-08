Defira (FIRA) Price Tops $0.0491

Defira (FIRA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Defira token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Defira has a market cap of $49.07 million and $5,286.73 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Defira has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Defira Token Profile

Defira’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. The official website for Defira is www.defira.com. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse.

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.0495852 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $2,063.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

