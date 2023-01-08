DEI (DEI) Price Hits $0.30

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001756 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $2.22 billion and approximately $3,749.80 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.52 or 0.00450804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020397 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000872 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018692 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

