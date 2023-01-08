Dero (DERO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $75,527.81

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $3.89 or 0.00022940 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $51.23 million and approximately $75,527.81 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,940.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00448341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020445 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.46 or 0.00911800 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00117109 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $101.98 or 0.00601970 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00253866 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,183,978 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

