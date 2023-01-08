Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RPT. Credit Suisse Group cut RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.33.
RPT Realty Stock Performance
RPT stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $842.27 million, a P/E ratio of 98.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 39.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,249 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 49.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,739,000 after acquiring an additional 647,300 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth about $8,562,000. State Street Corp grew its position in RPT Realty by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,946,000 after acquiring an additional 546,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RPT Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,372,000 after acquiring an additional 465,526 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About RPT Realty
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
