Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RPT. Credit Suisse Group cut RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.33.

RPT Realty Stock Performance

RPT stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $842.27 million, a P/E ratio of 98.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 520.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 39.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,249 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 49.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,739,000 after acquiring an additional 647,300 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth about $8,562,000. State Street Corp grew its position in RPT Realty by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,946,000 after acquiring an additional 546,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RPT Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,372,000 after acquiring an additional 465,526 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Stories

