Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.70 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.26) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €8.55 ($9.10) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.43) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.25 ($5.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.57) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Down 0.2 %

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €8.32 ($8.85) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €5.25 ($5.59) and a twelve month high of €8.07 ($8.59). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.23.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.