dForce USD (USX) Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $166.52 million and $929.71 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005902 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.90 or 0.00448136 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00032080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020434 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000867 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018671 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000291 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98942685 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $487.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

