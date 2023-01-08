DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DDCCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of DIC Asset from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €9.50 ($10.11) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Baader Bank cut DIC Asset from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a €7.50 ($7.98) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on DIC Asset from €20.50 ($21.81) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

DIC Asset Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDCCF opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. DIC Asset has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

