Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,603 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $24.76 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38.
