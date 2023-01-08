Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC decreased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $940,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $34.24 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.