Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Diodes Stock Performance

DIOD opened at $79.58 on Thursday. Diodes has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $107.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average of $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. Diodes had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $521.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diodes will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $613,570.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $613,570.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $731,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,162,803.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,047 shares of company stock worth $5,062,509 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,530,000 after purchasing an additional 111,310 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 589,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after purchasing an additional 199,775 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

