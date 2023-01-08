Dogelon Mars Price Reaches $0.0000 (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Dogelon Mars token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a market cap of $154.41 million and $1.52 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dogelon Mars

Dogelon Mars launched on April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,832,852,187,146 tokens. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogelon Mars’ official website is dogelonmars.com. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon.

Dogelon Mars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogelon Mars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the exchanges listed above.

