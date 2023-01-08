Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Position Trimmed by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Dover were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dover by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of DOV stock opened at $139.42 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.27 and a 200-day moving average of $130.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.27.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.