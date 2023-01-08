DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

DURECT Stock Up 14.0 %

DURECT stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.22. DURECT has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 72.05% and a negative net margin of 136.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

About DURECT

(Get Rating)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

