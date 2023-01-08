Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 104.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.3%.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

NYSE ECC opened at $10.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Credit

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

