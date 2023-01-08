Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Plans $0.16 Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th.

Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Eagle Point Income Price Performance

Shares of EIC opened at $13.96 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Point Income stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

