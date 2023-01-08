EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Begins Coverage on Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARAV. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aravive from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aravive from $26.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Aravive from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Aravive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.20.
Aravive Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARAV opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a market cap of $99.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.32. Aravive has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.84.
Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.
