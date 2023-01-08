Elastos (ELA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $180,778.49

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $16.33 million and $180,778.49 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00004737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

