Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 451,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,659,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $268.80 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $390.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.09.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

