Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,890 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 0.1% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,855,000 after buying an additional 124,489 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,985,000 after buying an additional 40,474 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $213.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.08. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.24.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

