Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 405 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

NEM stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

