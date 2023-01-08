Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 598 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

LIT stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $57.56 and a twelve month high of $85.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.26.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

