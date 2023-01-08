Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $20.08 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 6.8% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $20,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of IJR opened at $97.04 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $114.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.30.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

