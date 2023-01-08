Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 16,632 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,632 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.43. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $108.37.

