Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $63.91 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.01.

