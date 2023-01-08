Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENTA shares. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at $34,604,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $49.74 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.10. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 141.31%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Featured Articles

