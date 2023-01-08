Energi Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $143,310.90 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00070002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00061401 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00023896 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000238 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003857 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 60,025,699 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.