Enzyme Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. Enzyme has a market cap of $39.89 million and approximately $758,264.03 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme token can currently be purchased for about $19.57 or 0.00115230 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

