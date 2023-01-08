ESL Trust Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up 0.1% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNA. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 651.2% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $32.45.

