Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essent Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essent Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.20.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. Essent Group has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $50.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Essent Group had a net margin of 84.17% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $261.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.53%.

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,192.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Essent Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Essent Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Essent Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

