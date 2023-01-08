Ethernity Chain Market Cap Reaches $74.61 Million (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00010826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $74.61 million and approximately $126,932.47 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethernity Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethernity Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

