Filecoin (FIL) Trading Up 9.1% This Week

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $3.38 or 0.00019911 BTC on major exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $91.75 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00432495 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.04 or 0.01463729 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,176.46 or 0.30547211 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 359,805,544 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.