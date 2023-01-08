First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

RDVY stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $53.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.