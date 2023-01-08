Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $195.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Five Below in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.05.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $177.08 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $194.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.08 and a 200-day moving average of $144.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Five Below news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $1,855,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,941.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,885 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

