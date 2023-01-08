FlatQube (QUBE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.48 Million

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. FlatQube has a market cap of $16.48 million and approximately $10,978.46 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00006508 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FlatQube has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 50.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00431849 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.88 or 0.01686411 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,170.78 or 0.30502344 BTC.

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.1039201 USD and is up 3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,273.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

