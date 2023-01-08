Floki Inu (FLOKI) Price Hits $0.0000

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Floki Inu token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Floki Inu has a market cap of $69.41 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Floki Inu Profile

Floki Inu’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,060,943,334,243 tokens. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

