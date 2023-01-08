Flow Price Hits $0.70 (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00004114 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $722.19 million and $15.94 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flow has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.11 or 0.00431840 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.83 or 0.01576057 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,164.23 or 0.30502671 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,374,883,685 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.